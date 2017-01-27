Kings Blog

January 27, 2017

Gay expected to be ready for training camp

Jason Jones

By Jason Jones

INDIANAPOLIS

Rudy Gay is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season following Monday’s surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon at the the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York.

Gay suffered the injury on Jan. 18 against the Indiana Pacers.

“The surgery was successful, and there are no complications or unexpected findings,” Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed the surgery, said in a statement. “He will be on crutches and in a boot for the next six weeks. He will start physical therapy in two weeks and formal rehabilitation at eight weeks post-surgery. It is anticipated that he will be able to participate in training camp and be ready to play at the start of next season.”

Gay planned to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Kings and become a free agent this summer. He has not said publicly if the injury changes that plan.

Gay was not expected to re-sign with the Kings, but the team decided against trading him because he was seen as important to the Kings’ playoff hopes.

Gay is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, both second on the Kings to All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

“Dr. O’Malley did an exceptional job, and I am truly thankful for him and his team,” said Gay. “I am expected to make a full and complete recovery within the next few weeks and plan to resume on-court activities by early summer. I am 100 percent committed to returning stronger than ever and will work extremely hard to get there.”

Big man’s world – Who said the center position was obsolete?

Not in the Western Conference.

Three of the seven reserves for the West All-Stars are big men: Cousins, Memphis’ Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

“And they get to play against LeBron (James), and who’s (the East’s) center?” said Kings coach Dave Joerger. “Interesting.”

The East’s other frontcourt starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls.

Joerger said the NBA’s use of a formula in which fans, players and media chose the starting lineup, and head coaches the reserves, was effective.

But, as always, some strong candidates were left off, including one Joerger coached in Memphis.

“I would have loved to have seen Mike Conley, but that’s always my point of view on that and there’s certainly a lot of good guards and a lot of great players in the West,” Joerger said. “So it’s a tough deal for him, but I’m happy for DeMarcus and also Marc Gasol.”

Twitter barbs –Joerger apologized before the game for a post from the Kings’ Twitter account that mocked the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Kings rallied to beat them in overtime on Wednesday.

“I think we put up a thing from our organization, which was a sword through an ‘L’ (instead of a ‘C’), which is their logo,” Joerger said. “I apologize to their organization, (general manager) David Griffin, (coach) Tyronn Lue and all their players. That’s certainly something that needs to be apologized for. Not my call or anybody from our basketball operations, but I just wanted to say that.”

 
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos