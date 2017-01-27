Kings Blog

January 27, 2017 7:43 PM

All-Star Kemba Walker is Kings’ latest challenge

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (18-28) at Hornets (23-24)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Containing Kemba Walker: The Kings cannot allow Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker, a first-time All-Star, to drive for easy baskets.

2. Active hands: Charlotte averages just 12.1 turnovers, so the Kings must be alert and active to create turnovers and more scoring chances in transition.

X-factors: The Kings rely on their bench, and lately there’s been no telling who might step up and contribute. They’ll need someone to step up in the second of back-to-back games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Hornets

No.

Player

Pos.

15

Kemba Walker

PG

5

Nicolas Batum

SG

14

M. Kidd-Gilchrist

SF

2

Marvin Williams

PF

40

Cody Zeller

C

 
Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

