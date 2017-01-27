All-Star Kemba Walker is Kings’ latest challenge

Kings (18-28) at Hornets (23-24)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Containing Kemba Walker: The Kings cannot allow Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker, a first-time All-Star, to drive for easy baskets.
2. Active hands: Charlotte averages just 12.1 turnovers, so the Kings must be alert and active to create turnovers and more scoring chances in transition.
X-factors: The Kings rely on their bench, and lately there’s been no telling who might step up and contribute. They’ll need someone to step up in the second of back-to-back games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Hornets
No.
Player
Pos.
15
Kemba Walker
PG
5
Nicolas Batum
SG
14
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
SF
2
Marvin Williams
PF
40
Cody Zeller
C
