Kings Blog

January 27, 2017 8:05 PM

Paul George’s jumper in overtime ends Kings’ winning streak at two

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Paul George posted a game-high 33 points as Indiana rallied from 16 down to beat the Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night in Indianapolis. DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Darren Collison had 26 points as Sacramento’s winning streak ended at two.

Turning point: George hit a jumper with 35.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Pacers the lead for good at 113-111. The Kings couldn’t capitalize on two chances to tie the score.

X-factor: The Kings gave up 25 points off 19 turnovers.

Records: Kings 18-28; Pacers 24-22

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos