January 28, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: When going to Cousins goes wrong

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings give away another one to Pacers

Going to DeMarcus Cousins is understandable. He’s Sacramento’s best player. But the Kings can rely on him too much. They fall into a habit of forcing the ball to Cousins, or getting him the ball and just watching him try to score. That’s especially problematic late in games. And it was the case Friday, when the Pacers outscored the Kings 23-17 in the fourth quarter and 11-7 in overtime.

Notes: Gay expected to be ready for camp

Rudy Gay is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season following Monday’s surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York.

Source: Barnes to turn himself in

Kings forward Matt Barnes will turn himself in to face misdemeanor assault charges from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub, a source close to Barnes confirmed.

Kings on season-best pace from 3 – then what happened?

A statistical look at the Kings’ 115-111 overtime loss at Indiana.

Check out a photo gallery from Friday’s game

Game plan: Kings vs. Hornets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Elsewhere: Harden’s huge triple-double

James Harden scores 51 points and adds 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Rockets to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and Philadelphia on Friday night.

 
Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos