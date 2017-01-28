Kings Daily: When going to Cousins goes wrong

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings give away another one to Pacers
Going to DeMarcus Cousins is understandable. He’s Sacramento’s best player. But the Kings can rely on him too much. They fall into a habit of forcing the ball to Cousins, or getting him the ball and just watching him try to score. That’s especially problematic late in games. And it was the case Friday, when the Pacers outscored the Kings 23-17 in the fourth quarter and 11-7 in overtime.
Notes: Gay expected to be ready for camp
Rudy Gay is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season following Monday’s surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York.
Source: Barnes to turn himself in
Kings forward Matt Barnes will turn himself in to face misdemeanor assault charges from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub, a source close to Barnes confirmed.
Kings on season-best pace from 3 – then what happened?
A statistical look at the Kings’ 115-111 overtime loss at Indiana.
Game plan: Kings vs. Hornets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Elsewhere: Harden’s huge triple-double
James Harden scores 51 points and adds 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Rockets to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and Philadelphia on Friday night.
