Ranking the NBA’s 30 teams

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (39-7, last week 1)
Golden State has four All-Stars after having three last season.
2. Spurs (36-10, LW 2)
Jonathon Simmons’ rise in the league is one of this season’s feel-good stories.
3. Rockets (35-15, LW 4)
James Harden is the first player in NBA history with two triple-doubles including 50 points in one season.
4. Jazz (30-18, LW 5)
Some would argue center Rudy Gobert should have made the All-Star team.
5. Clippers (30-17, LW 6)
Blake Griffin is back from injury to ease the burden while Chris Paul recovers.
6. Cavaliers (31-14, LW 3)
Will the Cavs pull off another trade that satisfies LeBron James?
7. Celtics (28-18, LW 8)
Boston could emerge as the top challenger to Cleveland in the East.
8. Raptors (29-18, LW 7)
Their struggles kept them from gaining more on struggling Cleveland.
9. Thunder (28-19, LW 11)
Enes Kanter’s injury puts pressure on others to add scoring.
10. Wizards (26-20, LW 12)
Washington has become dominant at home with 14 straight wins.
11. Hawks (27-20, LW 9)
Atlanta is doing just fine after trading Kyle Korver.
12. Grizzlies (27-21, LW 10)
Marc Gasol is averaging 32.4 points in his last five games.
13. Pacers (24-22, LW 13)
Paul George has played like an MVP candidate lately.
14. Nuggets (20-25, LW 19)
Denver continues to exceed outsiders’ expectations.
15. Trail Blazers (21-27, LW 18)
Portland has won three straight to stay in the mix for the final playoff spot in the West.
16. Hornets (23-24, LW 14)
Kemba Walker has been excellent, but overall consistency has been lacking.
17. Bulls (23-25, LW 16)
Drama has overtaken the Bulls, with their biggest names stirring things up.
18. 76ers (17-28, LW 22)
Philadelphia, one of the hottest teams in the league, has nearly doubled last season’s win total (10).
19. Pistons (21-25, LW 17)
Detroit is finally healthy and hoping to make a playoff push.
20. Bucks (21-25, LW 15)
As with most young teams, consistency is a problem.
21. Pelicans (19-28, LW 23)
New Orleans knocked off Cleveland and San Antonio last week.
22. Knicks (21-27, LW 20)
Carmelo Anthony trade rumors continue to be the talk of New York.
23. Heat (17-30, LW 28)
Miami has a six-game winning streak, currently the longest in the NBA.
24. Magic (18-30, LW 21)
Aaron Gordon will return to the dunk contest next month after many thought he won last year.
25. Kings (18-28, LW 24)
Ty Lawson has been steady off the bench.
26. Timberwolves (17-29, LW 25)
Zach LaVine passed on the chance to win a third straight dunk contest.
27. Mavericks (16-30, LW 27)
Dallas is not tanking the season, but its bad start might be too much to overcome.
28. Suns (15-31, LW 29)
Ten of Phoenix’s wins have come against Eastern Conference teams.
29. Lakers (16-34, LW 26)
Lakers are 6-24 in their last 30 games and dealing with another injury to D’Angelo Russell.
30. Nets (9-37, LW 30)
Four-game losing streak is currently the longest in the league.
Comments