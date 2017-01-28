DeMarcus Cousins comes up big in clutch as Kings down Hornets

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points, 18 rebounds and four assists, and had the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds to play as the Kings held off the host Charlotte Hornets 109-106 Saturday night at the Spectrum Center. The Kings are 3-3 on their eight-game trip.
Turning point: Charlotte overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Cousins scored on a layup to give the Kings a 108-106 lead with 14.3 seconds to play. Frank Kaminsky airballed a potential game -winning 3-pointer for Charlotte with 0.9 seconds to play.
X-factor: After committing 19 turnovers in Friday’s loss at Indiana, the Kings had only 10.
Records: Kings 19-28; Hornets 23-25
