January 29, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins leads way in win

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Cousins shows leadership skills

Sure, DeMarcus Cousins scored a game-high 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Charlotte, but teammates were impressed with how he got them involved.

Marco Belinelli fell flat with the Kings last season. He’s had a resurgence with the Charlotte Hornets.

Tough week ahead for the Kings

Sacramento faces a hot Philadelphia team, travels to Houston and hosts the Suns and the NBA’s best, the Warriors.

Uneasy feeling in Cleveland

Cleveland star LeBron James wants more help. Management may stand pat.

 
