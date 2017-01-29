Kings Blog

January 29, 2017 9:11 PM

Kings to face improving 76ers, led by Joel Embiid

By Jason Jones

Kings (19-28) at 76ers (17-29)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

When: Monday, 3 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. The Process: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid’s duel with DeMarcus Cousins last month in Sacramento was one of the more entertaining of the season. Like Cousins, Embiid can play anywhere on the court, and the Kings must defend him at all times.

2. Don’t force it: The Kings are 15-10 when committing 15 or fewer turnovers. Sacramento had just nine in Saturday’s win at Charlotte.

3. Matchup games: Philadelphia can play with a big lineup, so the Kings must be ready to get the most out of big men Cousins, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein, all of whom have played well lately. Anthony Tolliver will play a big role when the 76ers play small.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

76ers

No.

Player

Pos.

1

T.J. McConnell

PG

11

Nik Stauskas

SG

33

Robert Covington

SF

7

Ersan Ilyasova

PF

21

Joel Embiid

C

Sports Videos