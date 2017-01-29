Kings to face improving 76ers, led by Joel Embiid

Kings (19-28) at 76ers (17-29)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
When: Monday, 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. The Process: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid’s duel with DeMarcus Cousins last month in Sacramento was one of the more entertaining of the season. Like Cousins, Embiid can play anywhere on the court, and the Kings must defend him at all times.
2. Don’t force it: The Kings are 15-10 when committing 15 or fewer turnovers. Sacramento had just nine in Saturday’s win at Charlotte.
3. Matchup games: Philadelphia can play with a big lineup, so the Kings must be ready to get the most out of big men Cousins, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein, all of whom have played well lately. Anthony Tolliver will play a big role when the 76ers play small.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
76ers
No.
Player
Pos.
1
T.J. McConnell
PG
11
Nik Stauskas
SG
33
Robert Covington
SF
7
Ersan Ilyasova
PF
21
Joel Embiid
C
