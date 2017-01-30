Turnovers costly again as Kings give away game to 76ers

Player of the game: Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Kings 122-119 Monday night in Philadelphia. Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins had 46 points, 15 rebounds and five assists before fouling out with 58.5 seconds to play. The Kings blew a double-digit lead in a loss for the second time in three games. Arron Afflalo missed a potential tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Turning point: The Kings gave up 42 points in the third quarter, the most they’ve allowed in a quarter this season. Covington had 12 points in the third, when Philadelphia took its first lead, 80-78, with 3:16 left. The Kings never led in the fourth quarter.
X-factor: The Kings committed 21 turnovers that led to 30 76ers points.
Records: Kings 19-29; 76ers 18-29
