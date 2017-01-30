Rockets will test the Kings’ 3-point defense

Kings (19-29) at Rockets (35-16)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Toyota Center, Houston
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. 3-point defense: Houston has made at least 10 3-pointers in an NBA-record 27 consecutive games. The Kings must be on alert on the perimeter and remember that nearly every Rocket is a threat to shoot the 3.
2. Almost home: This is the finale of Sacramento’s eight-game trip and their fourth game in five nights. The Kings must focus on a strong end to the trip and not let their minds wander about the flight home.
3. Backcourt performance: Guards Darren Collison, Garrett Temple, Arron Afflalo and Malachi Richardson have played well lately and must step up again to deal with James Harden and hot-shooting sixth man Eric Gordon.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
17
Garrett Temple
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Rockets
No.
Player
Pos.
13
James Harden
PG
2
Patrick Beverley
SG
1
Trevor Ariza
SF
3
Ryan Anderson
PF
15
Clint Capela
C
