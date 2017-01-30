Rockets will test the Kings’ 3-point defense

2:33 Kings use 'total' team effort to knock off Cavs Pause

1:37 Darren Collison says it's 'on to the next one' after Kings' tough loss at Chicago

2:50 Ball movement is making the games 'fun' lately

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting