January 30, 2017 7:28 PM

Rockets will test the Kings’ 3-point defense

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (19-29) at Rockets (35-16)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Toyota Center, Houston

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. 3-point defense: Houston has made at least 10 3-pointers in an NBA-record 27 consecutive games. The Kings must be on alert on the perimeter and remember that nearly every Rocket is a threat to shoot the 3.

2. Almost home: This is the finale of Sacramento’s eight-game trip and their fourth game in five nights. The Kings must focus on a strong end to the trip and not let their minds wander about the flight home.

3. Backcourt performance: Guards Darren Collison, Garrett Temple, Arron Afflalo and Malachi Richardson have played well lately and must step up again to deal with James Harden and hot-shooting sixth man Eric Gordon.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

17

Garrett Temple

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Rockets

No.

Player

Pos.

13

James Harden

PG

2

Patrick Beverley

SG

1

Trevor Ariza

SF

3

Ryan Anderson

PF

15

Clint Capela

C

