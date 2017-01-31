Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo talks with members of the media about the Kings need, "to take better care of the ball...bond together, and grind it out...take it one possession at a time..." and in doing these things, Afflalo believes your team will be able to work itself back into a game and minimize runs by your opponent by better controlling the ball, possessions and therefore the clock.
Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Kings Blog

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

Ty Lawson and Malachi Richardson brought the spark, and the Kings erased Detroit's 11-point lead at halftime to win 109-104 on Monday, January 23, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Every member of the Sacramento Kings that logged minutes on the floor on Monday scored at least five points, and the bench combined for 52 of the Kings 109 points.

Sports Videos