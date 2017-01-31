Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo talks with members of the media about the Kings need, "to take better care of the ball...bond together, and grind it out...take it one possession at a time..." and in doing these things, Afflalo believes your team will be able to work itself back into a game and minimize runs by your opponent by better controlling the ball, possessions and therefore the clock.