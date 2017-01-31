Kings "relaxed" on defense for much of their loss at 76ers

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. on Monday, January 30, 2017. After the first quarter, "we relaxed a lot, and didn't guard anybody for the next three quarters," said Joerger. The Kings coach explained that "they (the 76ers) scored 47 points off our turnovers and second-chance points," on Monday, and despite the Kings shooting 55 percent for the game, Philadelphia, "lived in our paint," said Joerger.
