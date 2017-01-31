Kings Daily: Cousins’ 46 not enough

3:10 Tolliver believes reducing TO's will help Kings hold leads, and more... Pause

1:13 Kings "relaxed" on defense for much of their loss at 76ers

3:37 Kings gave 76ers "life" in third quarter, Sixers sprint to 122-119 win

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

2:16 30-Day Challenge: Staying Motivated