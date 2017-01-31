Kings Blog

January 31, 2017

Kings Daily: Cousins’ 46 not enough

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Third-quarter surge carries 76ers past Kings

Despite their losing record, the Kings often discuss being within reach of the final postseason spot in the Western Conference. But nights like Monday should remind the Kings eyes will roll unless they back up that talk. For the second time in three games, Sacramento blows a double-digit lead in a loss. Playing without standout center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like the team pursuing a playoff berth, blitzing Sacramento in the third quarter and beating the Kings 122-119 at Wells Fargo Center.

Notes: Cousins named West’s Player of the Week

Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 23-29. The Kings were 3-1 over the week. Cousins led Sacramento by averaging 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Game plan: Kings at Rockets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Scouting the opponent: George leads Pacers to rout of Rockets

Paul George scores 33 points, grabs nine rebounds and hounds James Harden, the NBA’s second-leading scorer, into one of his worst games this season to help the Indiana Pacers rout the Houston Rockets 120-101 on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Gallery: 76ers 122, Kings 119

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the 76ers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

 
Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

Sports Videos