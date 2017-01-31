Kings Daily: Cousins’ 46 not enough

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Third-quarter surge carries 76ers past Kings
Despite their losing record, the Kings often discuss being within reach of the final postseason spot in the Western Conference. But nights like Monday should remind the Kings eyes will roll unless they back up that talk. For the second time in three games, Sacramento blows a double-digit lead in a loss. Playing without standout center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like the team pursuing a playoff berth, blitzing Sacramento in the third quarter and beating the Kings 122-119 at Wells Fargo Center.
Notes: Cousins named West’s Player of the Week
Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 23-29. The Kings were 3-1 over the week. Cousins led Sacramento by averaging 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Game plan: Kings at Rockets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.
Scouting the opponent: George leads Pacers to rout of Rockets
Paul George scores 33 points, grabs nine rebounds and hounds James Harden, the NBA’s second-leading scorer, into one of his worst games this season to help the Indiana Pacers rout the Houston Rockets 120-101 on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Gallery: 76ers 122, Kings 119
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the 76ers
A statistical look at the Kings’ 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
