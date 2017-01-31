Rockets 82, Kings 57, after three quarters in Houston

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon shoots against Kings guard Ty Lawson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, left, and Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein compete for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots next to Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) is fouled by Kings center Kosta Koufos during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni reacts to a call during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives for a shot against Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Kings coach Dave Joerger calls a play as his team faces the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, shoots against Houston Rockets defenders Nene (42) and Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela dunks against the Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard Corey Brewer, left, defends Kings guard Matt Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard Corey Brewer, left, and Kings guard Matt Barnes struggle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela shoots against Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) and Willie Cauley-Stein (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston.
George Bridges
The Associated Press