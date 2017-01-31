Kings Blog

January 31, 2017 7:37 PM

Kings end trip by getting blown out by Rockets, 105-83

Player of the game: Ryan Anderson made 6 of 12 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 25 points as the Houston Rockets trounced the Kings 105-83 on Tuesday night at Toyota Center. The Kings wound up 3-5 on their longest trip this season.

Turning point: Houston opened the second quarter with a 14-2 run and outscored the Kings 25-11 in the period. At halftime, Sacramento trailed 54-35, its second-lowest output in a half this season.

X-factor: The Kings, shooting 34.9 percent, didn’t generate the offense needed to keep up with the high-scoring Rockets.

Injuries: Kings guard Garrett Temple left in the third quarter because of a strained left hamstring.

Records: Kings 19-30; Rockets 36-16

 
