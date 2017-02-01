Kings Blog

February 1, 2017

Kings Daily: How Temple’s injury affects team

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Tough loss to Houston made tougher by loss of Temple

Garrett Temple is familiar with hamstring pain. He doesn’t believe the left hamstring injury he suffered Tuesday night was as serious as a previous one. But it’s cause for concern. The Kings’ 105-83 loss to the Houston Rockets is their second straight, ending their longest trip this season 3-5. Losing Temple, who became a starter after Rudy Gay suffered a season-ending ruptured left Achilles’ tendon, for an extended period would be tough.

Report: Kings, Suns talking Cousins trade

According to an article posted on ESPN.com’s NBA Rumor Central on Tuesday night, the Kings and Phoenix Suns have discussed a possible deal involving DeMarcus Cousins, renewing talk that the Kings’ three-time All-Star big man could be dealt.

Cauley-Stein shows he can be factor on offense

Willie Cauley-Stein scored in double figures in three of the first seven games of the Kings’ eight-game trip, establishing a season high each time, and capped his surge with 17 points in Monday’s loss at Philadelphia.

Scouting the opponent: Conley scores 38 as Grizzlies rout Suns

Mike Conley scores a career-high 38 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, who visit Golden 1 Center on Friday, just missed a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in a 115-96 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Monday. “Our system this year, we’re more or less trying to make that transition to the new-age kind of basketball where we spread it all over the court a little bit, get in pick-and-rolls,” Conley said.

Gallery: Rockets 105, Kings 83

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Rockets

A statistical look at the Kings’ 105-83 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

 
Kings Blog

Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

