Kings Daily: Temple out up to 3 weeks

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Temple to miss up to 3 weeks with hamstring injury
The Kings will be without Garrett Temple at least until after the All-Star break in mid-February after the guard injured his left hamstring Tuesday. He is expected to miss two to three weeks after an MRI revealed a partial tear.
Barnes turns himself in to New York City authorities
Sacramento native and Kings forward Matt Barnes turns himself in to New York City police Wednesday. He faces misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a nightclub altercation in which he is accused of choking a woman.
Kings won’t leave California for nearly 5 weeks; can they capitalize?
The Kings play nine of their 11 games in February at Golden 1 Center, and they won’t play outside of California until March 6 at Denver. Here’s a look at their long stay in the home state.
Scouting the opponent: Suns fall to Clippers
Eric Bledsoe scores 41 to tie the career high he set two games ago, but Phoenix will enter Friday’s game at Golden 1 Center on a five-game losing streak after falling 124-114 to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
Comments