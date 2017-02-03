Kings Blog

February 3, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Putting fun back on menu

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings rely on chemistry to maintain unity in tough times

The effort has been there and sometimes the desired results. But the Kings aren’t having a ton of fun, according to guard Darren Collison. Still, the players and coach Dave Joerger insist the team remains united.

Cousins to compete in NBA Skills Challenge

For the second consecutive year, Kings All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins will compete in the NBA Skills Challenge. The Skills Challenge, part of All-Star Saturday Night, will take place on Feb. 18.

Game plan: Kings vs. Suns

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Scouting the opponent: Suns beaten by Clippers

Phoenix’s Marquese Chriss plays tough, but the Suns go down to Los Angeles 124-114 on Wednesday.

Warriors beat Clippers for 9th straight time

Stephen Curry scores 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant has 26 points and 10 assists, and Golden State beats Los Angeles for the ninth consecutive time.

 
Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

