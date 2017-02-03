Kings Daily: Putting fun back on menu

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings rely on chemistry to maintain unity in tough times
The effort has been there and sometimes the desired results. But the Kings aren’t having a ton of fun, according to guard Darren Collison. Still, the players and coach Dave Joerger insist the team remains united.
Cousins to compete in NBA Skills Challenge
For the second consecutive year, Kings All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins will compete in the NBA Skills Challenge. The Skills Challenge, part of All-Star Saturday Night, will take place on Feb. 18.
Game plan: Kings vs. Suns
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Scouting the opponent: Suns beaten by Clippers
Phoenix’s Marquese Chriss plays tough, but the Suns go down to Los Angeles 124-114 on Wednesday.
Warriors beat Clippers for 9th straight time
Stephen Curry scores 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant has 26 points and 10 assists, and Golden State beats Los Angeles for the ninth consecutive time.
