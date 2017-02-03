High-scoring Warriors return to Golden 1 Center

Kings (19-30) vs. Warriors (43-7)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Defensive awareness: The Kings cannot relax on defense because the Warriors can hurt their opponents from anywhere on the court. If the Kings are caught slipping, the Warriors will make them pay.
2. Big advantage: Sacramento’s biggest edge is with DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings must exploit that with Cousins’ scoring and passing, especially in the post.
3. Transition defense: Golden State is lethal on the fast break, so the Kings must sprint back on defense. The Warriors have multiple players capable of initiating a fast break.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Warriors
No.
Player
Pos.
30
Stephen Curry
PG
11
Klay Thompson
SG
0
Patrick McCaw
SF
35
Kevin Durant
PF
1
JaVale McGee
C
