Kings Blog

February 3, 2017 8:27 PM

High-scoring Warriors return to Golden 1 Center

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (19-30) vs. Warriors (43-7)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Defensive awareness: The Kings cannot relax on defense because the Warriors can hurt their opponents from anywhere on the court. If the Kings are caught slipping, the Warriors will make them pay.

2. Big advantage: Sacramento’s biggest edge is with DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings must exploit that with Cousins’ scoring and passing, especially in the post.

3. Transition defense: Golden State is lethal on the fast break, so the Kings must sprint back on defense. The Warriors have multiple players capable of initiating a fast break.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Warriors

No.

Player

Pos.

30

Stephen Curry

PG

11

Klay Thompson

SG

0

Patrick McCaw

SF

35

Kevin Durant

PF

1

JaVale McGee

C

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Head coach Dave Joerger speaks before Kings take on Suns

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos