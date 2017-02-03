Kings Blog

February 3, 2017 10:16 PM

Booker’s buzzer beater stuns Kings, 105-103

Player of the game: Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored a game-high 33 points, including a 20-foot fadeaway bank shot at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns a 105-103 win over the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Ben McLemore added a season-high 18 points. The Kings have lost three in a row.

Turning point: Booker was on fire after halftime. He scored 26 points in the second half, including the first eight points of the third quarter when the Suns began to assert themselves.

X-factor: The Kings gave up 17 points off turnovers in the second half, which helped the Suns recover from a slow start.

Injuries: Kings guard Arron Afflalo missed the game because of a stomach virus.

Records: Kings 19-31; Suns 16-34.

