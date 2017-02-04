Kings Blog

February 4, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: A bad beat at the buzzer

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Tough shot hands Kings tough loss

Result aside, the Kings can’t be too upset about how Friday’s game ended. Matt Barnes did his job. He forced Devin Booker into a tough shot. “I think Matt played good, tough defense,” said Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. “He hit a tough shot. It’s what it is. It happens.” Booker banked in a 20-foot, fadeaway jumper over Barnes at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns a 105-103 win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Team still drinking from a glass half-full

February should be a time to recover and get back on track. The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and if the Kings can’t catch the Nuggets or whoever is eighth in the West by then, they may consider looking to next season. But that’s not the case, yet.

Suns’ Chriss makes homecoming riding high

On Thursday, Marquese Chriss, the former Pleasant Grove High School star, was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January. On Friday, he played at Golden 1 Center for the first time.

Check out a photo gallery from Friday’s game

Game plan: Kings vs. Warriors

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Scouting the opponent: Warriors cut Varejao

Golden State waives veteran center Anderson Varejao on Friday, clearing a roster spot for them to sign NBA Development League guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract.

 
Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins on loss to Suns

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos