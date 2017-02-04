Kings Daily: A bad beat at the buzzer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Tough shot hands Kings tough loss
Result aside, the Kings can’t be too upset about how Friday’s game ended. Matt Barnes did his job. He forced Devin Booker into a tough shot. “I think Matt played good, tough defense,” said Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. “He hit a tough shot. It’s what it is. It happens.” Booker banked in a 20-foot, fadeaway jumper over Barnes at the buzzer to give the Phoenix Suns a 105-103 win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Team still drinking from a glass half-full
February should be a time to recover and get back on track. The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and if the Kings can’t catch the Nuggets or whoever is eighth in the West by then, they may consider looking to next season. But that’s not the case, yet.
Suns’ Chriss makes homecoming riding high
On Thursday, Marquese Chriss, the former Pleasant Grove High School star, was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January. On Friday, he played at Golden 1 Center for the first time.
Game plan: Kings vs. Warriors
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
Scouting the opponent: Warriors cut Varejao
Golden State waives veteran center Anderson Varejao on Friday, clearing a roster spot for them to sign NBA Development League guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract.
