Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins on loss to Suns

Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver talks to members of the media following the Kings loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Tolliver wants to see the Kings cut down on turnovers due to miscommunication on a consistent basis. Leading a player with a pass to the right, when the player cuts left, soft passes along the perimeter or feeds to big men that are easily stolen by the defense. Tolliver believes cutting down on these types of turnovers, will help the Kings hold onto leads late in the game, and begin to take steps toward becoming a more solid playoff team.