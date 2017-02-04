Kings Blog

February 4, 2017 4:00 PM

Ranking the NBA: Seth Curry helps Mavericks vault eight spots

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (43-7, last week 1)

If not for Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry would be mentioned more as an MVP candidate.

2. Spurs (38-11, LW 2)

San Antonio has managed to continue to play well with Pau Gasol injured.

3. Jazz (31-19, LW 4)

Quin Snyder deserves Coach of the Year consideration.

4. Celtics (32-18, LW 7)

Isaiah Thomas is proving to be a franchise player in Boston.

5. Rockets (37-17, LW 3)

Houston has cooled off after a hot December.

6. Clippers (31-19, LW 5)

Is Carmelo Anthony the missing piece from the Clippers’ championship dreams?

7. Cavaliers (33-15, LW 6)

The favorite to win the East is really missing J.R. Smith.

8. Wizards (29-20, LW 10)

From early-season disappointment to third in the East.

9. Grizzlies (30-22, LW 12)

Mike Conley didn’t make the All-Star team, but he is playing like one of the best guards in the league.

10. Thunder (29-22, LW 9)

Still wondering if Russell Westbrook can carry this load all season.

11. Hawks (29-21, LW 11)

Tim Hardaway Jr. could be a player the Knicks regret trading.

12. Pacers (27-22, LW 13)

Indiana has won five straight and looks like the playoff team it was predicted to be.

13. Raptors (30-21, LW 8)

Toronto has stumbled in the East with eight losses in its last 10 games.

14. Nuggets (22-27, LW 14)

Even amid Wilson Chandler trade rumors, Denver remains in the playoff hunt.

15. Bulls (25-26, LW 17)

Is there enough leadership to keep Chicago on a positive course?

16. Pistons (23-27, LW 19)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has shown lately that he can be a prolific scorer.

17. Trail Blazers (22-29, LW 15)

Portland has won three straight to stay in the mix for the final playoff spot in the West.

18. Mavericks (20-30, LW 27)

Seth Curry has helped Dallas emerge from the bottom of the West.

19. Heat (20-30, LW 23)

Tanking? Not Miami, where the winning streak has reached nine games.

20. 76ers (18-31, LW 18)

Ten wins in January equaled how many wins the Sixers had all of last season.

21. Hornets (23-27, LW 16)

Charlotte’s six-game losing streak has dropped the Hornets to ninth in the East.

22. Knicks (22-29, LW 22)

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors just won’t cease.

23. Bucks (21-28, LW 20)

Khris Middleton’s return could help Milwaukee’s recent slide.

24. Magic (20-32, LW 24)

Orlando’s playoff push could be a couple years away.

25. Timberwolves (19-31, LW 26)

The struggles of the lower half of the West keeps Minnesota thinking playoffs.

26. Kings (19-31, LW 25)

The loss of Garrett Temple hurts Sacramento’s hopes of making the playoffs.

27. Pelicans (19-31, LW 21)

New Orleans is also clinging to playoff hopes in the bottom at the West.

28. Suns (16-34, LW 28)

Devin Booker could be a superstar the Suns build around in the future.

29. Lakers (17-36, LW 29)

Magic Johnson’s return to the franchise as an adviser could diminish the role of Jim Buss.

30. Nets (9-41, LW 30)

Losing streak is up to eight games.

