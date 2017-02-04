Ranking the NBA: Seth Curry helps Mavericks vault eight spots

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (43-7, last week 1)
If not for Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry would be mentioned more as an MVP candidate.
2. Spurs (38-11, LW 2)
San Antonio has managed to continue to play well with Pau Gasol injured.
3. Jazz (31-19, LW 4)
Quin Snyder deserves Coach of the Year consideration.
4. Celtics (32-18, LW 7)
Isaiah Thomas is proving to be a franchise player in Boston.
5. Rockets (37-17, LW 3)
Houston has cooled off after a hot December.
6. Clippers (31-19, LW 5)
Is Carmelo Anthony the missing piece from the Clippers’ championship dreams?
7. Cavaliers (33-15, LW 6)
The favorite to win the East is really missing J.R. Smith.
8. Wizards (29-20, LW 10)
From early-season disappointment to third in the East.
9. Grizzlies (30-22, LW 12)
Mike Conley didn’t make the All-Star team, but he is playing like one of the best guards in the league.
10. Thunder (29-22, LW 9)
Still wondering if Russell Westbrook can carry this load all season.
11. Hawks (29-21, LW 11)
Tim Hardaway Jr. could be a player the Knicks regret trading.
12. Pacers (27-22, LW 13)
Indiana has won five straight and looks like the playoff team it was predicted to be.
13. Raptors (30-21, LW 8)
Toronto has stumbled in the East with eight losses in its last 10 games.
14. Nuggets (22-27, LW 14)
Even amid Wilson Chandler trade rumors, Denver remains in the playoff hunt.
15. Bulls (25-26, LW 17)
Is there enough leadership to keep Chicago on a positive course?
16. Pistons (23-27, LW 19)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has shown lately that he can be a prolific scorer.
17. Trail Blazers (22-29, LW 15)
Portland has won three straight to stay in the mix for the final playoff spot in the West.
18. Mavericks (20-30, LW 27)
Seth Curry has helped Dallas emerge from the bottom of the West.
19. Heat (20-30, LW 23)
Tanking? Not Miami, where the winning streak has reached nine games.
20. 76ers (18-31, LW 18)
Ten wins in January equaled how many wins the Sixers had all of last season.
21. Hornets (23-27, LW 16)
Charlotte’s six-game losing streak has dropped the Hornets to ninth in the East.
22. Knicks (22-29, LW 22)
Carmelo Anthony trade rumors just won’t cease.
23. Bucks (21-28, LW 20)
Khris Middleton’s return could help Milwaukee’s recent slide.
24. Magic (20-32, LW 24)
Orlando’s playoff push could be a couple years away.
25. Timberwolves (19-31, LW 26)
The struggles of the lower half of the West keeps Minnesota thinking playoffs.
26. Kings (19-31, LW 25)
The loss of Garrett Temple hurts Sacramento’s hopes of making the playoffs.
27. Pelicans (19-31, LW 21)
New Orleans is also clinging to playoff hopes in the bottom at the West.
28. Suns (16-34, LW 28)
Devin Booker could be a superstar the Suns build around in the future.
29. Lakers (17-36, LW 29)
Magic Johnson’s return to the franchise as an adviser could diminish the role of Jim Buss.
30. Nets (9-41, LW 30)
Losing streak is up to eight games.
