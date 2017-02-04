Kings Blog

February 4, 2017 4:57 PM

Kings host three Eastern Conference squads, look to avenge losses

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Monday vs. Bulls

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The focus with the Bulls has been calming recent in-house drama.

Bull to watch: Jimmy Butler is one of the league’s best two-way players, averaging 24.6 points. He missed Friday’s game with a right heel contusion.

Last meeting: Dwyane Wade made a late free throw after a disputed foul call against DeMarcus Cousins to help the Bulls win 102-99 on Jan. 21 at United Center. Cousins had 42 points and 14 rebounds.

Wednesday vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Boston has surged to second in the Eastern Conference behind Isaiah Thomas.

Celtic to watch: Thomas is one of the league’s premier closers, averaging 29.9 points and 6.3 assists.

Last meeting: Al Horford had 26 points and six blocks to lead Boston to a 97-92 win on Dec. 2 at TD Garden.

Friday vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Atlanta consistently stays near the top of the Eastern Conference, even when it appears time to rebuild.

Hawk to watch: All-Star power forward Paul Millsap averages 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Last meeting: Dwight Howard had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Millsap finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a 106-95 win Oct. 31.

 
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

