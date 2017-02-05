Kings Daily: McLemore gets another shot

3:02 Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joeger reflects before Golden State Warriors game Pause

0:56 Golden State Warriors head coach said he's ready to give players a rest on Sunday to watch Super Bowl after loss to Kings

2:47 Dave Joerger post game after Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

1:52 Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins on loss to Suns

1:49 Phoenix Suns Marquese Chriss on returning to Sacramento to play in front of family and friends

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

3:02 PAWS' elephants, tigers and a new clinic, oh my!