Kings Daily: McLemore gets another shot

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
McLemore looks to seize another opportunity to contribute for Kings
Ben McLemore has a chance to prove his worth now that playing time should be available. Garrett Temple, Omri Casspi and Rudy Gay are all perimeter players out with injuries, leaving opportunities for McLemore to make an impact.
Recap: Kings end three-game slide by stunning Warriors in OT
DeMarcus Cousins has 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Kings ended their three-game losing streak by stunning the Golden State Warriors in overtime Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
Voisin: Kings face critical decision on Cousins
All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is playing excellent basketball, but the Kings keep stumbling. His contract situation and the Kings’ talent void are prompting trade speculation. Principal owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac face a gut-wrenching decision.
Kings could be without Casspi until after All-Star break
The Kings’ Omri Casspi suffered a calf injury Jan. 16. He was originally projected to be out one to two weeks, but coach Dave Joerger said Saturday the forward may miss more than a month.
Gallery: Kings 109, Warriors 106 in overtime
Video: Joerger discusses McLemore’s role with the Kings
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center:
Kings host three Eastern Conference squads, look to avenge losses
The Kings will host the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks this week. Sacramento lost to all of these Eastern Conference foes on the road this season.
How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories
How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.
NBA Beat: Former players walk fine line when criticizing as journalists
NBA players can be hyper-sensitive to criticism from the media, running to their cellphones after games to see who has said what about them. When that criticism comes from a former player, it can be even more problematic.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
Golden State (first) and Brooklyn (last) remain in the same spots from last week. Dallas improves nine places to 18th. Where do the Kings rank?
Comments