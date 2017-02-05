Dave Joerge post game after Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

Dave Joerge post game after Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo talks with members of the media about the Kings need, "to take better care of the ball...bond together, and grind it out...take it one possession at a time..." and in doing these things, Afflalo believes your team will be able to work itself back into a game and minimize runs by your opponent by better controlling the ball, possessions and therefore the clock.

Kings gave 76ers "life" in third quarter, Sixers sprint to 122-119 win

Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 30, 2017. Cousins appeared slightly frustrated at another close loss by his team. "We need to keep learning from our mistakes, not harp on the negative...but learn from both," said Cousins, more than once throughout the interview. The Kings are now 3-4 on their eight-game road trip and tomorrow in Houston, the Kings will have a chance at breaking even (.500, 4-4) on their longest road trip of the season.

Tolliver believes reducing TO's will help Kings hold leads, and more...

Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver talks to members of the media following the Kings loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Tolliver wants to see the Kings cut down on turnovers due to miscommunication on a consistent basis. Leading a player with a pass to the right, when the player cuts left, soft passes along the perimeter or feeds to big men that are easily stolen by the defense. Tolliver believes cutting down on these types of turnovers, will help the Kings hold onto leads late in the game, and begin to take steps toward becoming a more solid playoff team.

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

Ty Lawson and Malachi Richardson brought the spark, and the Kings erased Detroit's 11-point lead at halftime to win 109-104 on Monday, January 23, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Every member of the Sacramento Kings that logged minutes on the floor on Monday scored at least five points, and the bench combined for 52 of the Kings 109 points.

