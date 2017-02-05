DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 30, 2017. Cousins appeared slightly frustrated at another close loss by his team. "We need to keep learning from our mistakes, not harp on the negative...but learn from both," said Cousins, more than once throughout the interview. The Kings are now 3-4 on their eight-game road trip and tomorrow in Houston, the Kings will have a chance at breaking even (.500, 4-4) on their longest road trip of the season.