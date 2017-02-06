Kings Blog

February 6, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Reserves showing resolve

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings’ bench producing despite rotation shuffling

After his bench players factored heavily into a win over the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, Kings coach Dave Joerger said his team’s “second unit’s been fantastic all season.” Who makes up that unit has been far less consistent. On Saturday, for example, veterans Ty Lawson and Matt Barnes were joined by Anthony Tolliver, who barely played for the first month of the season, Willie Cauley-Stein, who last month went nine consecutive games without logging double-digit minutes, and Malachi Richardson, a rookie playing his 16th game.

Game plan: Kings vs. Bulls

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Scouting the opponent: Harden scores 42 as Rockets rally past Bulls

James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the host Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls, the Kings’ opponent Monday night at Golden 1 Center, 121-117 in overtime Friday night. The Bulls played without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was nursing a bruised heel. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Butler hopes to play in Sacramento.

Video: DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings’ 109-106 overtime victory over the Warriors

 
Sports Videos