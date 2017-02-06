Kings Blog

February 6, 2017 6:38 PM

Win over Warriors little lift for Kings in NBA rankings roundup

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

An inexplicable road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers dogged the Kings in the latest collection of NBA power rankings.

Never mind the Kings capped a 1-3 week with a stunning overtime win over the visiting Golden State Warriors. It was the loss in Philadelphia, and in Houston, and perhaps just as inexplicably, a home loss to a Suns team that dragged a five-game losing streak into Golden 1 Center.

Factoring that data, the Kings averaged a 22.5 in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com). The good news is it’s just a hair behind last week’s 22.2.

The bad news may be the Kings have four games in seven days this week.

The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 26th, down from 25th last week. The Warriors (first) and Nets (30th) retained their positions.

Toast of the week

SI.com on on the Wizards, who rose from 8th to 5th:

“The Wiz are the best thing happening in our nation’s capital right now, and it’s not even close. Remember when we were seriously worried about their chemistry and John Wall was the moodiest man east of Sacramento? Erase that, because the Wizards just ripped off seven wins in a row … .”

Roast of the week

NBC Sports on the Pelicans, who dropped to 25th from 22nd:

“There’s always a distraction from what is going wrong in New Orleans, and that is the All-Star Game coming to town, which means more pictures of their King Baby mascot to creep you out.”

And so to the polls:

NBA.com

Ranking: 20th, down from 17th. From the site: “Losing to the Suns and beating the Warriors (which the Kings did on Friday and Saturday) may be the most Jekyll-and-Hyde-ish back-to-back any team has had this season.”

Best: Warriors (Last week first)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

NBC Sports

Ranking: 23rd, up from 24th. From the site: “… the ugly loss to the Suns speaks to the unpredictable nature of this team.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

ESPN

Ranking: 24th, down from 21st. From the site: “ Losing to the Suns, by the way, inexplicably dropped Sacramento’s record to 1-5 in games in which DeMarcus Cousins records a triple-double and came just a few days after Cousins’ monstrous 46 points and 15 boards weren’t enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Philly when Joel Embiid was being held out for rest.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

CBS Sports

Ranking: 19th, up from 23rd. From the site: “Of course they lost to the Suns and then beat the Warriors… . They’re the Kings. So very Kings.”

Best: Spurs (LW 2)

Worst: Nets (LW 29)

SI.com

Ranking: 23rd, same as last week. From the site: “… topping the Warriors in OT was a great start to February. They’ll now play nine of 11 games at home, through the first week of March. It’s a make or break (or tank) month in Sacramento.”

Best: Warriors (LW 1)

Worst: Nets (LW 30)

 
