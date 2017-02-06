Wade comes up big, Cousins faces suspension as Bulls top Kings

Player of the game: Chicago’s Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 31 points, including his team’s last five, as the Bulls withstood a big comeback by the Kings for a 112-107 win Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings erased a 27-point deficit to tie the score in the fourth quarter. Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after drawing his second technical foul with 1.1 seconds left. Cousins has 16 technicals this season, meaning he will be suspended for Wednesday’s game against Boston unless the league rescinds one technical.
Turning point: Cousins tied the score 107-107 on a drive with 30.8 seconds left and had a chance at a three-point play. But he missed the free throw, and Wade hit a jumper over Matt Barnes with 13.0 seconds to play. After a Kings timeout, Wade stole Sacramento’s inbound pass and drove for a dunk.
X-factor: The Kings gave up 21 points off 15 turnovers.
Injuries: Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler missed the game because of a heel injury.
Records: Kings 20-32; Bulls 26-26
