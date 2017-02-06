Kings Blog

February 6, 2017 10:15 PM

Wade comes up big, Cousins faces suspension as Bulls top Kings

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Chicago’s Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 31 points, including his team’s last five, as the Bulls withstood a big comeback by the Kings for a 112-107 win Monday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings erased a 27-point deficit to tie the score in the fourth quarter. Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after drawing his second technical foul with 1.1 seconds left. Cousins has 16 technicals this season, meaning he will be suspended for Wednesday’s game against Boston unless the league rescinds one technical.

Turning point: Cousins tied the score 107-107 on a drive with 30.8 seconds left and had a chance at a three-point play. But he missed the free throw, and Wade hit a jumper over Matt Barnes with 13.0 seconds to play. After a Kings timeout, Wade stole Sacramento’s inbound pass and drove for a dunk.

X-factor: The Kings gave up 21 points off 15 turnovers.

Injuries: Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler missed the game because of a heel injury.

Records: Kings 20-32; Bulls 26-26

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos