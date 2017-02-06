Bulls 112, Kings 107 in photos

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger yells at his players during NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) enters the game off the bench against the Chicago Bulls during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) defends the Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) comes up with the rebound against the Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) greets fans as he enters the court with teammate before the game against the Chicago Bulls before an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) boxes out against theChicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s Ty Lawson, left, loses the ball against Chicago’s Rajon Rondo, who was booed Monday.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) controls th ball as he goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams (7)during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) talks to teammates as his team plays against the Sacramento Kings during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams (7) goes to the basket against the Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) defends against the Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) during their NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
