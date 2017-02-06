Kings Blog

February 6, 2017

Crunching numbers in Kings’ loss to Bulls

A statistical look at the Kings’ 112-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Golden 1 Center:

0: Lead changes.

1.1: Seconds remaining when the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins picked up his 16th technical foul of the season. He faces a one-game suspension unless the league rescinds one technical.

7: Game-high assists by the Kings’ Ty Lawson.

10: Fourth-quarter assists by the Kings.

11: First-quarter points by the Kings.

11: Points by the Bulls’ Dwyane Wade on 4-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter.

19: Points by the Kings’ Matt Barnes, the most since he scored 20 against Memphis on Dec. 31.

22: Team-high points by the Kings’ Lawson, which was his season high.

27: The Bulls’ largest lead.

31: Game-high points by the Bulls’ Wade.

41: Advantage in points the Kings’ bench (58) held over the Bulls (17).

63.6: Kings’ shooting percentage (14 of 22) in the fourth quarter.

Kings Blog

Sports Videos