Kings Daily: Wade leads way for Bulls

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins faces one-game suspension after 16th ‘T’
Dwyane Wade comes up big for the Chicago Bulls in a 112-107 win over the Kings, and DeMarcus Cousins faces a one-game suspension following his 16th technical foul of the season.
Video: Coach Joerger discusses use of Matt Barnes
Barnes needed as injuries pile up
Coach Dave Joerger said earlier this season he wanted to give Matt Barnes nights off when possible. The Kings’ recent injuries have scuttled that plan.
Number crunch: Behind the box score
The Kings lost to the Bulls on Monday. What did the statistics reveal?
Kings fall slightly in NBA rankings roundup
Saturday’s overtime win over the visiting Warriors did little to put a shine on a 1-3 week that included losses at Philadelphia, which was without Joel Embiid, and at home to the struggling Suns.
NBA: Warriors’ Kerr fined $25K for outburst in loss to Kings
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is fined $25,000 by the NBA for his outburst directed at official Bill Spooner late in the third quarter of Golden State's three-point overtime loss Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
Comments