Kings Blog

February 7, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Wade leads way for Bulls

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Cousins faces one-game suspension after 16th ‘T’

Dwyane Wade comes up big for the Chicago Bulls in a 112-107 win over the Kings, and DeMarcus Cousins faces a one-game suspension following his 16th technical foul of the season.

Video: Coach Joerger discusses use of Matt Barnes

Barnes needed as injuries pile up

Coach Dave Joerger said earlier this season he wanted to give Matt Barnes nights off when possible. The Kings’ recent injuries have scuttled that plan.

Number crunch: Behind the box score

The Kings lost to the Bulls on Monday. What did the statistics reveal?

Kings fall slightly in NBA rankings roundup

Saturday’s overtime win over the visiting Warriors did little to put a shine on a 1-3 week that included losses at Philadelphia, which was without Joel Embiid, and at home to the struggling Suns.

NBA: Warriors’ Kerr fined $25K for outburst in loss to Kings

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is fined $25,000 by the NBA for his outburst directed at official Bill Spooner late in the third quarter of Golden State's three-point overtime loss Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

Gallery: Kings vs. Bulls

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos