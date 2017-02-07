Kings Blog

February 7, 2017 2:34 PM

Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins suspended for one game by NBA

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Bee Sports Staff

Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game by the NBA after receiving his 15th and 16th technical foul of the season on Monday and will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, league vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a 111-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Cousins was hit with his second technical foul with 1.1 seconds left to play at Golden 1 Center after he thought a foul should have been called on a defender on a shot attempt. When play stopped, Cousins waived his arms in frustration and screamed at a referee.

Players are automatically suspended without pay after receiving their 16th technical foul in one season. For every two additional technical fouls for the remainder of the season, Cousins – and any other player reaching 16 technicals – will automatically be suspended for another game.

Cousins easily becomes the fastest player to reach 16 technicals in a season since the suspensions were enforced before the 2005-06 season. Dwight Howard previously held the mark, getting his 16th on March 5, 2011.

Cousins was also fined $25,000 by the league for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after the Kings’ 109-106 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

The fine brings Cousins’ total for the 2016-17 season to $100,000. He was fined $25,000 on Oct. 31 for throwing his mouthpiece and entering the stands at Golden 1 Center in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and then $50,000 on Dec. 20 after his latest run-in with local media, including a locker-room tirade at Andy Furillo of The Bee.

Return for more on this story.

"We've been playing with our backs against the wall all year," said Darren Collison on possible game suspension for Cousins

"We've been playing with our backs against the wall all year," said Darren Collison on possible game suspension for Cousins.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

The Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger may find it hard to give Matt Barnes a night off with Omri Casspi, Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple all nursing various injuries. Joerger has been tinkering with several different rotations to help solidify the peri

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Ty Lawson on defending the Boston Celtics

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Team gave Bulls too many chances Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger said after loss

The Kings had plenty reasons to be mad Monday night, and barring a reprieve from the NBA.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

"We've been playing with our backs against the wall all year," said Darren Collison on possible game suspension for Cousins

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos