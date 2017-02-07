Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins suspended for one game by NBA

Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game by the NBA after receiving his 15th and 16th technical foul of the season on Monday and will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, league vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday afternoon.
In a 111-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Cousins was hit with his second technical foul with 1.1 seconds left to play at Golden 1 Center after he thought a foul should have been called on a defender on a shot attempt. When play stopped, Cousins waived his arms in frustration and screamed at a referee.
Players are automatically suspended without pay after receiving their 16th technical foul in one season. For every two additional technical fouls for the remainder of the season, Cousins – and any other player reaching 16 technicals – will automatically be suspended for another game.
Cousins easily becomes the fastest player to reach 16 technicals in a season since the suspensions were enforced before the 2005-06 season. Dwight Howard previously held the mark, getting his 16th on March 5, 2011.
Cousins was also fined $25,000 by the league for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after the Kings’ 109-106 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
The fine brings Cousins’ total for the 2016-17 season to $100,000. He was fined $25,000 on Oct. 31 for throwing his mouthpiece and entering the stands at Golden 1 Center in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and then $50,000 on Dec. 20 after his latest run-in with local media, including a locker-room tirade at Andy Furillo of The Bee.
