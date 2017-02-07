Kings Blog

February 7, 2017 7:29 PM

Streaking Celtics look to capitalize against short-handed Kings

Kings (20-32) vs. Celtics (33-18)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Push the pace: With DeMarcus Cousins suspended for Wednesday’s game, the Kings lack a bail-out player in their halfcourt offense. Their best bet is to play fast and look for offense early in the possession. That could mean playing Ty Lawson and Darren Collison together more.

2. Keep it close: The Kings are 1-12 in games in which they’ve trailed by at least 20 points. Sacramento cannot afford another slow start against the Celtics, who have won seven consecutive games.

3. Share the wealth: No one King can make up for what Cousins does, so there’s no need for anyone to try to do it on his own. Team basketball is a must if the Kings are to have a chance to upset the Celtics.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Celtics

No.

Player

Pos.

4

Isaiah Thomas

PG

7

Jaylen Brown

SG

99

Jae Crowder

SF

90

Amir Johnson

PF

42

Al Horford

C

 
Sports Videos