Streaking Celtics look to capitalize against short-handed Kings

Kings (20-32) vs. Celtics (33-18)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Push the pace: With DeMarcus Cousins suspended for Wednesday’s game, the Kings lack a bail-out player in their halfcourt offense. Their best bet is to play fast and look for offense early in the possession. That could mean playing Ty Lawson and Darren Collison together more.
2. Keep it close: The Kings are 1-12 in games in which they’ve trailed by at least 20 points. Sacramento cannot afford another slow start against the Celtics, who have won seven consecutive games.
3. Share the wealth: No one King can make up for what Cousins does, so there’s no need for anyone to try to do it on his own. Team basketball is a must if the Kings are to have a chance to upset the Celtics.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Celtics
No.
Player
Pos.
4
Isaiah Thomas
PG
7
Jaylen Brown
SG
99
Jae Crowder
SF
90
Amir Johnson
PF
42
Al Horford
C
