Kings Daily: Isaiah Thomas show hits Sacramento

Ailene Voisin: Warm welcome expected for Celts’ Thomas
Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas is challenging scoring records and directing a dynamic Boston squad. His visit to Golden 1 Center on Wednesday will be bittersweet. Kings fans still remember and appreciate his unwavering support to keep the franchise in Sacramento during the relocation saga.
Gallery: A look at former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas
Kings: Cousins suspended for Celtics game
All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is suspended for one game by the NBA after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season in Monday’s loss to the Bulls, and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center.
Video: Coach Joerger discusses Cousins’ suspension
Game plan: Kings vs. Celtics
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
