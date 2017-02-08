Kings Blog

February 8, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Isaiah Thomas show hits Sacramento

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Ailene Voisin: Warm welcome expected for Celts’ Thomas

Former Kings guard Isaiah Thomas is challenging scoring records and directing a dynamic Boston squad. His visit to Golden 1 Center on Wednesday will be bittersweet. Kings fans still remember and appreciate his unwavering support to keep the franchise in Sacramento during the relocation saga.

Kings: Cousins suspended for Celtics game

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is suspended for one game by the NBA after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season in Monday’s loss to the Bulls, and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center.

Game plan: Kings vs. Celtics

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

 
Sports Videos