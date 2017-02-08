Kings Blog

February 8, 2017 10:05 PM

Darren Collison, bench lead Kings over Celtics, 108-92

Player of the game: Darren Collison matched his season high with 26 points and added five assists as the short-handed Kings ended Boston’s seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings were without DeMarcus Cousins, who was suspended for the game. Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 26 points and seven assists.

Turning point: Boston trailed 80-78 with 9:39 to play. The Kings then went on a 16-1 run, capped by an alley-oop from Collison to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk.

X-factor: The Kings leaned on three reserves, and all produced. Ben McLemore had 17 points, Matt Barnes had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Cauley-Stein had 14 points.

Injuries: Kings guard Ty Lawson left the game in the second quarter with a left hamstring strain.

Records: Kings 21-32; Celtics 33-19

 
