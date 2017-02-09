Kings Daily: Collison leads depleted team

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Amid injuries and suspension, Kings push past streaking Celtics
Darren Collison scores 26 points to lead the Kings to a 108-92 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings were without suspended center DeMarcus Cousins, and Ty Lawson becomes the latest King to suffer an injury.
Rejected by Kings, Thomas flourishes with Celtics
Isaiah Thomas was fan favorite in his first three seasons in the NBA with the Kings, but the team made no effort to retain him as a free agent in 2014. After a stop in Phoenix, Thomas has flourished into a two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics.
Forward Casspi eyes Friday return against Hawks
Omri Casspi is hopeful of returning to action as early as Friday when the Atlanta Hawks visit Golden 1 Center. The forward has been sidelined for 12 games with a strained tendon in his right calf.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Boston Celtics
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
Former Knicks star Oakley ejected from arena, arrested
After shoving security guards, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley is escorted from his seats at Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation near team owner James Dolan. Oakley, 53, played for the Knicks from 1988-98.
Warriors’ Curry responds to Trump-praising Under Armour boss
Once again, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country. “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”
