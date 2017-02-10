Isaiah Thomas on playing at new arena seeing familiar faces in the stands

Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

The Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger may find it hard to give Matt Barnes a night off with Omri Casspi, Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple all nursing various injuries. Joerger has been tinkering with several different rotations to help solidify the perimeter, and manage Barnes' minutes on the floor.

Kings call for better care of ball after 21 turnovers to 76ers

Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo talks with members of the media about the Kings need, "to take better care of the ball...bond together, and grind it out...take it one possession at a time..." and in doing these things, Afflalo believes your team will be able to work itself back into a game and minimize runs by your opponent by better controlling the ball, possessions and therefore the clock.

Kings gave 76ers "life" in third quarter, Sixers sprint to 122-119 win

Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 30, 2017. Cousins appeared slightly frustrated at another close loss by his team. "We need to keep learning from our mistakes, not harp on the negative...but learn from both," said Cousins, more than once throughout the interview. The Kings are now 3-4 on their eight-game road trip and tomorrow in Houston, the Kings will have a chance at breaking even (.500, 4-4) on their longest road trip of the season.

