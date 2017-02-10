Kings Blog

February 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Team finds its happy place

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Bringing back the joy

The Kings found their fun zone in Wednesday’s 108-92 victory over the Boston Celtics. The question now is, can they keep the good times rolling?

Game plan: Kings vs. Hawks

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

A strange, strained relationship

Bad blood between former Knick Charles Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan led to Oakley’s Madison Square Garden arrest on Wednesday. Read what Oakley had to say about the incident.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Isaiah Thomas on playing at new arena seeing familiar faces in the stands

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos