Kings overcome 22-point hole, beat Atlanta

Player of the game: Ben McLemore had a season-high 22 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers, and matched his career high with nine rebounds as the Kings overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 108-107 Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Darren Collison scored 22 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Atlanta’s Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 28 points. The Kings have won three of four.
Turning point: Collison’s layup with 3.5 seconds to play lifted the Kings in a tightly contested battle in the final minutes.
X-factor: Anthony Tolliver scored 15 points off the bench as the second unit got the Kings back in the game with a surge spanning the third and fourth quarters.
Injuries: Kings guard Ty Lawson (hamstring) missed the game.
Records: Kings 22-32; Hawks 31-23
Comments