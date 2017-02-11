Kings Blog

February 11, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins exorcises ‘demons’ in win

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Cousins opens up following thrilling victory

Playing without emotion is the antithesis of DeMarcus Cousins. But he tries to do it Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center and looks listless as the Kings slosh to a 22-point deficit in the third quarter. He and the Kings get their act together to pull out the win in the final seconds.

Amid injuries, Afflalo makes a pointed effort

The Kings’ multiple injuries force Arron Afflalo to show off some point guard skills that he hasn’t used much since in his early days at Centennial High School in Compton.

Kings kill Hawks with kindness on Twitter

Was it a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the NBA cracking down on its teams social-media posts? Probably. Whatever it was, we can only hope the friendship continues.

See a photo gallery from Friday’s win

Scouting the opponent: Brow raises Pelicans with 42 points

When the Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, they’ll have to deal with a hot Anthony Davis. “The Brow” had 42 points and 13 rebounds to outduel Karl-Anthony Towns and lift the Pelicans to a 122-106 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Warriors: Green steals a rare piece of history

Draymond Green becomes the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points scored, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He does it by recording a franchise-record 10 steals, one off the NBA record, during the Warriors’ 122-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dave Joeger on getting Kings to comeback from behind for another victory vs Hawks

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos