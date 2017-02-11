Kings Daily: Cousins exorcises ‘demons’ in win

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins opens up following thrilling victory
Playing without emotion is the antithesis of DeMarcus Cousins. But he tries to do it Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center and looks listless as the Kings slosh to a 22-point deficit in the third quarter. He and the Kings get their act together to pull out the win in the final seconds.
Collison drives and scores, Kings up 108-107, 3.5 seconds to play. This game got pretty fun in the fourth quarter— Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 11, 2017
Amid injuries, Afflalo makes a pointed effort
The Kings’ multiple injuries force Arron Afflalo to show off some point guard skills that he hasn’t used much since in his early days at Centennial High School in Compton.
Kings kill Hawks with kindness on Twitter
Was it a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the NBA cracking down on its teams social-media posts? Probably. Whatever it was, we can only hope the friendship continues.
Scouting the opponent: Brow raises Pelicans with 42 points
When the Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, they’ll have to deal with a hot Anthony Davis. “The Brow” had 42 points and 13 rebounds to outduel Karl-Anthony Towns and lift the Pelicans to a 122-106 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Warriors: Green steals a rare piece of history
Draymond Green becomes the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points scored, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He does it by recording a franchise-record 10 steals, one off the NBA record, during the Warriors’ 122-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
