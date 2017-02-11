Ranking the 30 NBA teams

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (45-8, last week 1)
Draymond Green missed a quadruple-double by six points. No one could get him the ball?
2. Spurs (41-12, LW 2)
San Antonio, 22-6 on the road, is in on its annual “Rodeo” trip.
3. Celtics (34-19, LW 4)
Boston will be even better once Avery Bradley is healthy.
4. Rockets (39-17, LW 5)
James Harden leads the NBA in double-doubles due to his assists.
5. Jazz (34-20, LW 3)
Utah could earn the home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
6. Cavaliers (36-16, LW 7)
Boston and Washington are closing in on Cleveland.
7. Wizards (32-21, LW 8)
Washington has found its groove under Scott Brooks with nine wins in its last 10 games.
8. Grizzlies (33-23, LW 9)
Memphis excels at pulling out close games.
9. Thunder (31-23, LW 10)
Victor Oladipo’s 3-point shooting has improved in each of his four seasons.
10. Clippers (32-21, LW 6)
Los Angeles is struggling without injured Chris Paul .
11. Raptors (32-22, LW 13)
Toronto must fight to reclaim one of the top two spots in the Eastern Conference.
12. Hawks (31-23, LW 11)
Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 20 points in February.
13. Pacers (29-24, LW 12)
Indiana is 9-17 on the road as it jockeys for playoff position.
14. Nuggets (24-29, LW 14)
Nikola Jokic is proving to be one of the league’s top young big men.
15. Heat (24-30, LW 19)
Miami extends its winning streak to 13 games.
16. Bulls (26-28, LW 15)
Dwyane Wade shows flashes that he is still a premier closer.
17. Pistons (25-29, LW 16)
Detroit’s Andre Drummond remains one of the league’s top rebounders.
18. Mavericks (21-32, LW 18)
Mark Cuban was right when he said early in the season that Dallas could make the playoffs.
19. Trail Blazers (23-31, LW 17)
Portland needs more from its frontcourt to help its high-scoring backcourt.
20. Kings (22-32, LW 26)
Sacramento has won three of four despite mounting injuries.
21. Hornets (24-29, LW 21)
Struggling Charlotte remains in the mix for the playoffs in the East.
22. Knicks (22-33, LW 22)
The Charles Oakley-James Dolan drama occurs amid a four-game losing streak.
23. Pelicans (21-33, LW 27)
New Orleans is looking to make a deal to improve its chances to make the playoffs.
24. 76ers (19-34, LW 20)
T.J. McConnell is proving to be a clutch point guard.
25. Bucks (22-30, LW 23)
Losing Jabari Parker (knee) for the season puts pressure on rookie Thon Maker.
26. Magic (20-35, LW 24)
Orlando has dropped three in a row and eight of 10.
27. Timberwolves (20-34, LW 25)
Losing Zach LaVine (knee) for the season might end Minnesota’s playoff hopes.
28. Lakers (19-37, LW 29)
Los Angeles managed to win two road games during the week.
29. Suns (17-37, LW 28)
The young nucleus is intriguing, but wins remain elusive.
30. Nets (9-45, LW 30)
Brooklyn has lost 12 in a row.
Comments