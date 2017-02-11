Kings Blog

February 11, 2017 4:43 PM

Ranking the 30 NBA teams

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (45-8, last week 1)

Draymond Green missed a quadruple-double by six points. No one could get him the ball?

2. Spurs (41-12, LW 2)

San Antonio, 22-6 on the road, is in on its annual “Rodeo” trip.

3. Celtics (34-19, LW 4)

Boston will be even better once Avery Bradley is healthy.

4. Rockets (39-17, LW 5)

James Harden leads the NBA in double-doubles due to his assists.

5. Jazz (34-20, LW 3)

Utah could earn the home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

6. Cavaliers (36-16, LW 7)

Boston and Washington are closing in on Cleveland.

7. Wizards (32-21, LW 8)

Washington has found its groove under Scott Brooks with nine wins in its last 10 games.

8. Grizzlies (33-23, LW 9)

Memphis excels at pulling out close games.

9. Thunder (31-23, LW 10)

Victor Oladipo’s 3-point shooting has improved in each of his four seasons.

10. Clippers (32-21, LW 6)

Los Angeles is struggling without injured Chris Paul .

11. Raptors (32-22, LW 13)

Toronto must fight to reclaim one of the top two spots in the Eastern Conference.

12. Hawks (31-23, LW 11)

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 20 points in February.

13. Pacers (29-24, LW 12)

Indiana is 9-17 on the road as it jockeys for playoff position.

14. Nuggets (24-29, LW 14)

Nikola Jokic is proving to be one of the league’s top young big men.

15. Heat (24-30, LW 19)

Miami extends its winning streak to 13 games.

16. Bulls (26-28, LW 15)

Dwyane Wade shows flashes that he is still a premier closer.

17. Pistons (25-29, LW 16)

Detroit’s Andre Drummond remains one of the league’s top rebounders.

18. Mavericks (21-32, LW 18)

Mark Cuban was right when he said early in the season that Dallas could make the playoffs.

19. Trail Blazers (23-31, LW 17)

Portland needs more from its frontcourt to help its high-scoring backcourt.

20. Kings (22-32, LW 26)

Sacramento has won three of four despite mounting injuries.

21. Hornets (24-29, LW 21)

Struggling Charlotte remains in the mix for the playoffs in the East.

22. Knicks (22-33, LW 22)

The Charles Oakley-James Dolan drama occurs amid a four-game losing streak.

23. Pelicans (21-33, LW 27)

New Orleans is looking to make a deal to improve its chances to make the playoffs.

24. 76ers (19-34, LW 20)

T.J. McConnell is proving to be a clutch point guard.

25. Bucks (22-30, LW 23)

Losing Jabari Parker (knee) for the season puts pressure on rookie Thon Maker.

26. Magic (20-35, LW 24)

Orlando has dropped three in a row and eight of 10.

27. Timberwolves (20-34, LW 25)

Losing Zach LaVine (knee) for the season might end Minnesota’s playoff hopes.

28. Lakers (19-37, LW 29)

Los Angeles managed to win two road games during the week.

29. Suns (17-37, LW 28)

The young nucleus is intriguing, but wins remain elusive.

30. Nets (9-45, LW 30)

Brooklyn has lost 12 in a row.

Dave Joeger on getting Kings to comeback from behind for another victory vs Hawks

Sports Videos