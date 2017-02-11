Kings Blog

February 11, 2017 5:50 PM

Kings’ only road games in February set for this week

Sunday vs. Pelicans

Time: 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: New Orleans has overcome a bad start to contend for the Western Conference playoffs.

Pelican to watch: Anthony Davis influences the game on both ends of the court.

Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings, who never trailed in a 102-94 victory Nov. 8 at Golden 1 Center.

Tuesday at Lakers

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: The Kings must win road games against teams below them in the standings.

Laker to watch: Lou Williams, one of the NBA’s best scorers off the bench, leads the Lakers with 18.4 points per game.

Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points and 17 rebounds as the Kings rolled to a 116-92 win Dec. 12 at Golden 1 Center.

Wednesday at Warriors

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Golden State, led by four All-Stars, is the most dominant team in the NBA.

Warrior to watch: Stephen Curry’s scoring is down from last season, but he’s averaging 28.1 points in his last 10 games.

Last meeting: Cousins led the Kings with 32 points and nine assists as the host Kings upset the Warriors 109-106 in overtime on Feb. 4.

 
Sports Videos