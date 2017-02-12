Kings Daily: Turner shares his savvy

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Assistant coach Turner shares his savvy
Elston Turner is in his second tour as a Kings assistant coach and remains an unflappable source of knowledge and guidance. He learned the value of work ethic from his father, a brick mason in Tennessee.
Game plan: Kings vs. Pelicans
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Kings’ only road games in February set for this week
The Kings will host the Pelicans on Sunday, then play their only road games of the month when they face the Lakers and Warriors.
How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stats
How do the Kings rank statistically? See our photo gallery.
Social media react to Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant plays his first game in Oklahoma City since leaving the Thunder in the offseason. Social media weigh in.
NBA Beat: Shoe choice can be political for today’s athletes
An episode blending sports and politics made headlines when Golden State star Stephen Curry expressed his feelings about President Donald Trump after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset” to the country.
Video: Joerger discusses comeback victory over Hawks
Kings coach Dave Joeger talks about the Kings’ comeback victory over Atlanta on Friday at Golden 1 Center.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
Golden State (first) and Brooklyn (last) remain in the same spots from last week. Where do the Kings rank?
