February 12, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Turner shares his savvy

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Assistant coach Turner shares his savvy

Elston Turner is in his second tour as a Kings assistant coach and remains an unflappable source of knowledge and guidance. He learned the value of work ethic from his father, a brick mason in Tennessee.

Game plan: Kings vs. Pelicans

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kings’ only road games in February set for this week

The Kings will host the Pelicans on Sunday, then play their only road games of the month when they face the Lakers and Warriors.

How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stats

How do the Kings rank statistically? See our photo gallery.

Social media react to Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant plays his first game in Oklahoma City since leaving the Thunder in the offseason. Social media weigh in.

NBA Beat: Shoe choice can be political for today’s athletes

An episode blending sports and politics made headlines when Golden State star Stephen Curry expressed his feelings about President Donald Trump after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an “asset” to the country.

Video: Joerger discusses comeback victory over Hawks

Kings coach Dave Joeger talks about the Kings’ comeback victory over Atlanta on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

Golden State (first) and Brooklyn (last) remain in the same spots from last week. Where do the Kings rank?

 
Kings Blog

