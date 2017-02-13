Kings Daily: Barnes is still doing it all

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Barnes continues to do the little things as Kings win third in a row
Kings forward Matt Barnes helps limit New Orleans’ All-Star forward, Anthony Davis, to 11 points in the second half after Davis scored 21 in the first half. The Kings win 105-99 for their third consecutive victory.
McLemore gains confidence with increased role
For much of the season, Kings guard Ben McLemore didn’t exude confidence. However, he’s stepped up recently, averaging 13.8 points in his first five games this month.
Cousins picks up league-leading 17th technical foul
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who recently served an automatic one-game suspension for drawing his 16th technical foul this season, picks up his 17th Sunday in the first quarter after his arm appeared to strike Pelicans center Donatas Motiejunas in the face as both were going for a rebound.
Photo gallery from the Kings’ 105-99 victory
See photos from the Kings’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
Video: Joerger discusses McLemore, Cousins in pregame interview
Scouting the opponent: Lakers close trip with win over Bucks
Nick Young scored 26 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers put up a season-high 76 first-half points en route to a 122-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
