Kings Blog

February 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Barnes is still doing it all

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Barnes continues to do the little things as Kings win third in a row

Kings forward Matt Barnes helps limit New Orleans’ All-Star forward, Anthony Davis, to 11 points in the second half after Davis scored 21 in the first half. The Kings win 105-99 for their third consecutive victory.

McLemore gains confidence with increased role

For much of the season, Kings guard Ben McLemore didn’t exude confidence. However, he’s stepped up recently, averaging 13.8 points in his first five games this month.

Cousins picks up league-leading 17th technical foul

Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who recently served an automatic one-game suspension for drawing his 16th technical foul this season, picks up his 17th Sunday in the first quarter after his arm appeared to strike Pelicans center Donatas Motiejunas in the face as both were going for a rebound.

Photo gallery from the Kings’ 105-99 victory

See photos from the Kings’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Video: Joerger discusses McLemore, Cousins in pregame interview

Scouting the opponent: Lakers close trip with win over Bucks

Nick Young scored 26 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers put up a season-high 76 first-half points en route to a 122-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Coach Joeger talks player progress before tip-off against Pelicans

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos