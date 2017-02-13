Kings rise to 19th in NBA rankings roundup

Never mind that loss home loss to the Bulls to begin the week, the Kings’ three-game winning streak bought them much good will in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com).
And Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk against the Celtics lit up Twitter.
Our @BellBros Flush of the Week is Trill's alley-oop vs Boston! Stay tuned for more & view special offers here » https://t.co/ApWLbB2Y5E pic.twitter.com/AChH7aM7Pk— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 14, 2017
Wins over the Celtics, Hawks and Pelicans elevated the Kings to an average ranking of 19. They averaged a 3.5 increase in those six polls. They held the 16th spot in CBS Sports’ power rankings.
The Kings, who don’t have a game away from the Pacific time zone until March 6, will conclude their pre-All-Star Game schedule with road games against the Lakers and Warriors on Tuesday and Wednesday. A seven-day break follows.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 20th, up from 26th last week. The Warriors remained in first and Nets remained last.
Toast of the week
ESPN on on the Warriors, who remained first:
“… Golden State quietly set an NBA record for the most wins – 237 – in a span of 300 regular-season games. The previous league high was 236, established by the Showtime Lakers (1984-88) and tied a decade later by Michael Jordan’s Bulls. … .”
Roast of the week
NBA.com the Magic, who dropped to 29th from 27th:
“The Magic sandwiched a last-second loss to the (Joel) Embiid-less Sixers with a 24-point loss in Houston and a 32-point loss in Dallas.”
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 19th, up from 20th. From the site: “… the Kings have the league’s best aggregate bench NetRtg in February (plus-15.7 points per 100 possessions), as Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver have shot well (combined 24-for-57 from 3-point range)”
Best: Warriors (Last week first)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 20th, up from 23rd. From the site: “The Kings need (Cousins) on the court to have a shot at the playoffs, and the owner wants them in it – which could lead to a short-term thinking move at the trade deadline. Don’t be shocked.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 19th, up from 24th. From the site: “The playoff-starved Kings have to be on edge knowing that (DeMarcus) Cousins will be suspended for every other technical he accrues over the season’s final 27 regular-season games.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 16th, up from 19th. From the site: “Willie Cauley-Stein deserves credit for not getting down when he was out of the rotation and just keeping his work ethic up. … He’s going to be a good player in this league.”
Best: Warriors (LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
SI.com
Ranking: 20th, up from 23rd. From the site: “Look who just beat Golden State, Boston and Atlanta in one week.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
Comments