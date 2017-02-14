Kings Blog

February 14, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Chemistry feeds 3 frenzy

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Unity leads to improved 3-point shooting

Guard Darren Collison was surprised when told the Kings’ 18 3-pointers in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night set a franchise record. After a cold start this season, the Kings’ 3-point shooting has improved markedly over the past month.

Game plan: Kings vs. Lakers

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Scouting the opponent: Grunt work makes Nance an asset to Lakers

Larry Nance Jr. is the only Laker who has yet to start a game, but his value to the team is undeniable.

Kings 19th in NBA rankings roundup

A three-game winning streak elevates the Kings in the weekly look at national power rankings.

 
Kings Blog

Sports Videos