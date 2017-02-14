Kings Daily: Chemistry feeds 3 frenzy

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Unity leads to improved 3-point shooting
Guard Darren Collison was surprised when told the Kings’ 18 3-pointers in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night set a franchise record. After a cold start this season, the Kings’ 3-point shooting has improved markedly over the past month.
Game plan: Kings vs. Lakers
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Tuesday’s game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Scouting the opponent: Grunt work makes Nance an asset to Lakers
Larry Nance Jr. is the only Laker who has yet to start a game, but his value to the team is undeniable.
Kings 19th in NBA rankings roundup
A three-game winning streak elevates the Kings in the weekly look at national power rankings.
