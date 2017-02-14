Kings must take it to Warriors’ smaller lineups

Kings (23-32) vs. Warriors (46-9)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Oracle Arena
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Inside presence: The Kings have to punish the Warriors when they use smaller lineups by going to DeMarcus Cousins in the post and dominating the glass. That’s the area where the Kings have their biggest advantage.
2. Second option: Darren Collison has to remain aggressive on offense. The offense relies on Collison more due to injuries, and he has to be a threat to keep Golden State’s defense from focusing on Cousins.
3. Stand strong early: Golden State will come out focused coming off a loss to Denver. The Kings have to be ready for Golden State to come out fast and withstand that to keep the game competitive.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Warriors
No.
Player
Pos.
30
Stephen Curry
PG
11
Klay Thompson
SG
35
Kevin Durant
SF
23
Draymond Green
PF
1
JaVale McGee
C
