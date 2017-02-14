Kings Blog

February 14, 2017 9:37 PM

Kings must take it to Warriors’ smaller lineups

Kings (23-32) vs. Warriors (46-9)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Oracle Arena

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Inside presence: The Kings have to punish the Warriors when they use smaller lineups by going to DeMarcus Cousins in the post and dominating the glass. That’s the area where the Kings have their biggest advantage.

2. Second option: Darren Collison has to remain aggressive on offense. The offense relies on Collison more due to injuries, and he has to be a threat to keep Golden State’s defense from focusing on Cousins.

3. Stand strong early: Golden State will come out focused coming off a loss to Denver. The Kings have to be ready for Golden State to come out fast and withstand that to keep the game competitive.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Warriors

No.

Player

Pos.

30

Stephen Curry

PG

11

Klay Thompson

SG

35

Kevin Durant

SF

23

Draymond Green

PF

1

JaVale McGee

C

 
Sports Videos