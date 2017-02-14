Cousins comes up big in the fourth quarter as Kings hold off Lakers

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Kings held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-96 on Tuesday night at Staples Center. Lou Williams missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 29 points for the Lakers. The Kings have won four in a row to match their season-high winning streak.
Turning point: Cousins made 1 of 2 free throws with 9 seconds to play to give the Kings the lead. Cousins had 16 points in the fourth quarter.
X-factor: The Kings held the Lakers to 45.8 percent shooting. That helped overcome giving up 22 points off 17 turnovers and 23 fast-break points.
Injuries: Kings guard Ty Lawson (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game.
Records: Kings 24-32, Lakers 19-38
